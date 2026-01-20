CBSE Admit Card 2026 Expected To Be Released Soon: Check Details Here

For regular students of class 10 and 12, the Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release admit cards soon. The exams are scheduled to start from February 17, and the Boards already released the admit cards for private students.

Normally, the board releases the admit cards around six to seven days before the examination. Without the admit card, candidates will be denied entry inside the examination hall. Carrying admit card in each exam is mandatory.

After downloading the admit card from the official website of the board, students are advised to carefully check name, roll number, examination centre, subject, photograph and important instructions. If any discrepancies are found, the candidates are advised to approach the board.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in

Click class 10 and 12 admit card link

Login using credentials

Download the admit card

Take a printout for future use

For further updates students are advised to visit the official website.