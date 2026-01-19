CBSE Changes Minimum Land Norms For Schools, Issues Fresh Guidelines

CBSE Schools Minimum Land Requirement: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the norms for opening new schools, including changes to the minimum land requirement and other eligibility criteria, such as the availability of a municipal authority in the surrounding area. CBSE has also updated the play area requirements for schools.

Earlier, all schools were required to have a minimum land area of 6,000 square metres. Under the revised rules, CBSE has divided schools into three categories, each with specific conditions for opening. These categories are based on factors such as the level of affiliation, minimum land requirement, and the location of the school. Below is a detailed explanation of the three categories.

Category A schools

Category A schools can operate up to the Senior Secondary level and must have at least 6,000 square metres of land. These schools can be located anywhere in the country.

Category B schools

Category B schools can run up to the Secondary or Senior Secondary level. Schools up to the Secondary level need 2,400 square metres of land, while Senior Secondary schools require 3,200 square metres. These schools must be located in 'Y' category cities, state capitals, or hilly areas, as notified by the Government of India.

Category C schools

Category C schools are allowed up to the Secondary or Senior Secondary level with a lower land requirement. Secondary schools need 1,600 square metres, while Senior Secondary schools require 2,400 square metres. These schools must be located in 'X' category cities or in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.

Play Area Requirements

All schools are required to have a minimum play area of 2,000 square metres within the campus.

Schools operating under relaxed land norms and having a total land area of less than 6,000 square metres must still ensure a 2,000 square metre play area. If this is not available within the campus, schools may arrange access to nearby sports facilities, such as schools, colleges, sports complexes, stadiums, playgrounds, or public parks, for a minimum period of 15 years.

Such facilities must be within 200 metres of the school and should be easily and safely accessible. Students should not be required to cross highways or major roads with heavy traffic.