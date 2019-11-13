CAT admit card has been released for downloading on the official website (iimcat.a.in).

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will organise the Common Admission Test or CAT 2019 on November 24 in various test centres spread across India. According to an official statement, approximately 2.44 lakh candidates have applied successfully for CAT 2019 and 92 % of them were allocated a test centre in their first preference city. The CAT admit card has been released for downloading on the official website (iimcat.a.in) and the same will be available to download till November 24.

Candidates who had registered for this management entrance exam, which is being held for admissions to masters courses in IIMs and other management institutes, may download the CAT admit card after entering their user ID and password

CAT 2019: 8 Important points candidates should know

The following quick information may be useful for candidates appearing for CAT 2019 examination:

1. CAT 2019 is scheduled to be conducted at 376 test centres spread across 156 cities in India.

2. CAT will be conducted in two shifts on November 24, 2019: a) Morning - 9:00 AM - 12:00 noon and Afternoon - 2:30 PM - 5:30 PM.

3. Candidates are advised to report at 7:30 AM for the Morning shift and at 1:00 PM for the Afternoon shift.

4. CAT is a 3-hour examination comprising three sections: i) Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, ii) Quantitative Ability, and iii) Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. Candidates will be given one hour for each section, PwD candidates will get 20 minutes extra for each section.

5. Candidates are required to download their admit cards from CAT website, take printouts, affix their photographs (same as the one uploaded in CAT application forms) and bring them to their respective test centres along with identity proofs.

6. Candidates are advised to read carefully all the instructions provided on the Admit Card and adhere to them. PwD candidates with scribe should complete all formalities as explained in the CAT website.

7. Candidates are advised to locate their CAT 2019 test centres in advance and to start early in order to reach their test centres on time.

8. Candidates are advised to go through the test day video uploaded in the CAT website to get themselves familiarized with the security and other exam day procedures.

