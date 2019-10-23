CAT Admit Card Available Now; 5 Important Points

CAT admit card can be downloaded from the offiical portal, iimcat.ac.in.

IIM CAT admit card 2019: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode, the organiser on behalf of IIMs of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 entrance exam, has released the admit card or hall ticket for the test which is scheduled to be held on November 24. CAT admit card can be downloaded from the offiical portal, iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who had registered for this management entrance exam, which is being held for admissions to masters courses in IIMs and other management institutes, may download the CAT admit card after entering their user ID and password.

CAT admit card 2019: 5 Important points

1. Where to download

CAT admit card can be downloaded from the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

2. How to download

Follow these steps:

a: Go to the official website of CAT 2019, iimcat.ac.in.

b: Click on the admit card link.

c: Enter your user id and password correctly.

d: Download and print your admit card.

3. When to download

The CAT admit card download facility will be available till November 24 (date of the exam).

4. Direct link

Candidates who are searching for CAT admit card direct download link, may access the same from here:

5. CAT exam pattern

The duration of the test will be 180 minutes. There will be three sections; Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Section III: Quantitative Ability.

Candidates will be allotted exactly 60 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

Some questions in each section may not be of multiple-choice type. Instead, direct answers will have to be typed on the screen. The tutorials which are available online on the official website will clearly explain this.

