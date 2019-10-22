CAT Admit Card 2019 Soon; Check Date, Download Details Here

CAT admit card will be released at iimcat.ac.in on October 23.

CAT admit card 2019: IIM Kozhikode, the officiating institute of CAT 2019, will release the admit card soon. According to an update available on the official website of the Common Admission Test or CAT 2019, the admit card download process for the entrance exam will kick off from 5.00 pm on October 23 (i.e. Wednesday tomorrow). The online registration process for Common Admission Test or CAT 2019 was concluded on September 25. CAT admit card will be released at iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2019 will be conducted by IIMs as a pre-requisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs. Apart from IIMs, CAT 2019 scores are also allowed to be used by some non-IIM member institutions which are listed on the official website.

This will be the first CAT examination where 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) candidates will be applied.

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will organise a computer-based Common Admission Test 2019 (CAT 2019) on Sunday, November 24, 2019 in two sessions.

CAT 2019 will be conducted in centres spread across around 156 test cities. Test cities have been mentioned on the CAT website and the name of the test centre will be indicated on the CAT admit card.

Candidates will need their login details to download the CAT admit card from the official website. The CAT results are likely be declared by the second week of January, 2020.

The CAT 2019 score is valid only till December 31, 2020 and will accordingly be accessible on the website.

Each IIM is independent to mandate their own eligibility criteria (including academic cut-offs and relative weights) and follow different selection processes. Performance in the CAT 2019 examination is an important component for consideration in the selection process.

IIMs may also use the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience and other similar inputs in short-listing of candidates at various stages of the selection process. For more information, refer to the admissions policies of individual IIMs on their respective websites.

