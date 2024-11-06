CAT 2024 Admit Cards Out, Check Steps To Download

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has released the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2024) today. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the same from the official website by using their login credentials. They will be required to enter their Email- ID and password to access the same. The cards will be hosted on the official website iimcat.ac.in



CAT 2024 is scheduled to take place on November 24 in various cities across India. The exam is conducted for admission to postgraduate, fellowship, and doctoral-level business programs at Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top business schools in India.



IIM CAT 2024: Steps to download admit card

Step 1. Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link 'CAT 2024 Admit Card'

Step 3. A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4. Enter your credentials and click 'Submit'

Step 5. Check and download the admit card

Step 6. Print a hard copy of the admit card for future reference

The CAT exam will include three sections: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, Verbal and Reading Comprehension, and Quantitative Aptitude. The 2024 CAT question paper will feature two types of questions: multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and type-in-the-answer (TITA) questions, with a total score of 198 marks.



There are 21 IIMs and over 1,000 other MBA institutions that accept CAT scores. Notable non-IIM B-schools include FMS Delhi, SJMSoM IIT Mumbai, MDI Gurgaon, DoMS IIT Delhi, and SPJIMR Mumbai.



In the previous year, 3.28 lakh candidates registered for the exam, with 2.88 lakh actually appearing for it. MBA entrance exam registrations saw a notable increase in 2023, with CAT registrations rising by 30 per cent, SNAP by 25 per cent, and MAT by 18 per cent compared to 2022.