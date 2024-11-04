CAT 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow, Check Direct Link Here

CAT 2024 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is scheduled to release the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2024) tomorrow. Candidates who have registered for the exam can access their admit cards on the official website, iimcat.ac.in, by entering their login credentials.



IIM CAT 2024: Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1. Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the link that reads "CAT 2024 Admit Card" on the homepage, once it is released

Step 3. A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4. Enter your credentials and click "Submit"

Step 5. Check and download the admit card

Step 6. Print a hard copy of the admit card for future reference



CAT 2024 is scheduled to take place on November 24 in various cities across India. The exam is conducted for admission to postgraduate, fellowship, and doctoral-level business programs at Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top business schools in India.

The CAT exam will include three sections: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, Verbal and Reading Comprehension, and Quantitative Aptitude. The 2024 CAT question paper will feature two types of questions: multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and type-in-the-answer (TITA) questions, with a total score of 198 marks.



There are 21 IIMs and over 1,000 other MBA institutions that accept CAT scores. Notable non-IIM B-schools include FMS Delhi, SJMSoM IIT Mumbai, MDI Gurgaon, DoMS IIT Delhi, and SPJIMR Mumbai.

In the previous year, 3.28 lakh candidates registered for the exam, with 2.88 lakh actually sitting for it. MBA entrance exam registrations saw a notable increase in 2023, with CAT registrations rising by 30%, SNAP by 25%, and MAT by 18% compared to 2022.

