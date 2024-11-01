CAT 2024 Admit Card To Be Out On November 5

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta will release the admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2024) on November 24, 2024. Once released, candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to access the same on the official website of the institute. They will be required to enter their login credentials to access the admit cards.



CAT 2024 is scheduled to take place on November 24 in various cities across India. The exam is conducted for admission to postgraduate, fellowship, or doctoral-level business programs at Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top business schools in India.



The CAT exam will include three sections: data interpretation and logical reasoning, verbal and reading comprehension, and quantitative aptitude. The 2024 CAT question paper will feature two types of questions: multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and type-in-the-answer (TITA), with a total score of 198 marks.



There are 21 IIMs and over 1,000 other MBA institutions that accept CAT scores. Notable non-IIM B-schools include FMS Delhi, SJMSoM IIT Mumbai, MDI Gurgaon, DoMS IIT Delhi, and SPJIMR Mumbai.

In the previous year, 3.28 lakh candidates registered for the exam, with 2.88 lakh sitting for it. MBA entrance exam registrations saw a notable increase in 2023, with CAT registrations rising by 30%, SNAP by 25%, and MAT by 18% compared to 2022.

