CAT 2019 Application Ends Tomorrow

CAT 2019 application process will end tomorrow

CAT 2019 application process will end tomorrow. The last date to apply for CAT 2019 exam was September 18 but the last date was extended till September 25. Candidates will be allowed to complete the application process by 5:00 pm tomorrow.

The CAT application is a four-step process. Candidates first need to register to generate login credentials, then login to their candidate's profile, fill application form, and finally pay the application fee.

General/EWS/NC-OBC candidate have to pay Rs. 1900 as application fee and SC/ST/PwD candidates have to pay Rs. 950 as application fee for CAT 2019. The final amount to be paid may be different, as it will also include applicable additional charges.

The admit cards for CAT 2019 exam will be released on October 23, 2019 and the exam will be held on November 24, 2019. The tentative result date for CAT 2019 exam is in January 2020.

Candidates who are applying for the exam can also check the percentile calculation method for CAT 2019 from the official CAT website, 'iimcat.ac.in'. The percentile calculation method is used to calculate the overall [percentile and sectional percentile of the candidates.

The percentile score of candidates is used by IIMs, and other B-schools that accept CAT score to shortlist candidates for further rounds of selection.

