IIM Kozhikode To Announce CAT 2019 Details Today

CAT 2019 notification, exam date, syllabus, other details to be released by IIM Kozhikode today.

IIM Kozhikode, the co-ordinating institute of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019, will be releasing the exam details today. As per the latest update from the IIM the exam will be held on November 24. Professor Shubhasis Dey, Convener, CAT 2019 said the registration for CAT 2019 will begin on August 7 and the application submission window will be active for more than a month. The last date for submission of application will be September 18. CAT exam is conducted for admission to post graduate management programmes offered at 20 IIMs.

The participating IIMs include the seven flagship IIMs and 13 newer IIMs.

The selection process conducted by IIMs involve a Written Ability Test (WAT), and a Personal Interview (PI). IIMs are free to change or add another selection round as per their own discretion. Eligible candidates intending to appear for CAT for the first time this year should know that a good score in CAT exam alone is not enough to procure admission in one of the IIMs. In fact, CAT exam serves only as one of the shortlisting criteria for the subsequent selection processes which are conducted by each IIM separately.

Candidates with a graduate degree from a recognized institute or university is eligible to apply for CAT exam. While having work experience gives an edge to a candidate at the time of shortlisting, but it is not a necessary criteria and a fresher out of college or those appearing in the final year of their undergraduate degree are also eligible to apply.

"The CAT website, which will go live on July 28, 2019, will contain a section on Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) that addresses some of the commonly asked queries regarding CAT 2019. Candidates may also contact the CAT helpdesk over email or phone," reads the latest update released by the IIM.

