IIM Kozhikode Extends Last Date For CAT 2019 Registration

CAT 2019: IIM Kozhikode has extended the last date for online registration

CAT 2019: IIM Kozhikode, which is the organizing authority for CAT exam this year, has extended the last date to register for CAT 2019. The CAT 2019 registration process was due to end today, i.e. September 18, 2019 but the last date has been extended up to September 25, 2019. Now, candidates have time till 5:00 pm on September 25 to complete their registration process for Common Admission Test (CAT).

IIMs will also release the CAT percentile Calculation Method on September 25.

The CAT application is a four-step process. Candidates first need to register to generate login credentials, then login to their candidate's profile, fill application form, and finally pay the application fee.

General/EWS/NC-OBC candidate have to pay Rs. 1900 as application fee and SC/ST/PwD candidates have to pay Rs. 950 as application fee for CAT 2019. The final amount to be paid may be different, as it will also include applicable additional charges.

The admit cards for CAT 209 exam will be released on October 23, 2019 and the exam will be held on November 24, 2019.

CAT 2019 will be a computer-based test of 3 hours duration. There will be three sections in the question paper - Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Section III: Quantitative Ability (QA).

Candidates would be given exactly one hour to attempt each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section. Questions in the test paper will include both multiple-choice questions and direct-answer type questions.

