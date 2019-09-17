CAT 2019 Registration Ends Soon. Details Here

CAT 2019 registration: CAT or Common Admission Test will be held on November 24.

Registration for CAT 2019 will be concluded on Wednesday (September 18). The CAT 2019 application process started on the official website on August 7. The CAT or Common Admission Test will be held on November 24 this year for admission to premier management institutes in the country and the same will be conducted in test centres spread across approximately 156 cities. CAT 2019 application can be filled at iimcat.ac.in. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is the co-ordinating institute of the test this year.

CAT 2019: How to register

Follow the steps given here to register for CAT 2019:

Step One: Visit the official website of CAT 2019, iimcat.ac.in

Step Two: Click 'Register' button under New Candidate Registration header to create your user profile. Enter all the required details and complete the registration details

Step Three: Using the system generated User ID and Password, login as a "Registered Candidate" on the website and fill the Application Form for CAT 2019.

Step Four: After completing the application and uploading the required documents, pay the fee.

General/EWS/NC-OBC candidate will be charged Rs. 1900 while an SC/ST/PwD candidate will be charged Rs. 950 to appear for CAT 2019. The final amount to be paid may be different, as it will include applicable additional charges.

Candidates will receive a confirmation email stating the successful submission of your CAT 2019 Application within a few minutes. The email may also contain communication on additional details such as admit card download window.

CAT 2019: Important Dates

CAT 2019 registration and examination process will be held based this schedule:

CAT 2019 registration starts: August 7, 2019, Wednesday, at 10:00 AM

CAT 2019 registration ends: September 18, 2019, Wednesday, at 5:00 PM

CAT 2019 admit card download begins: October 23, 2019, Wednesday, at 5:00 PM

CAT 2019 test day: November 24, 2019, Sunday

