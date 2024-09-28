CAT 2024 Application Editing Now Available, Find Out What You Can Change

CAT 2024: The window to edit applications for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2024) has opened. Registered candidates can edit their applications by visiting the official website. They will be allowed to update photographs, signatures, and city preferences in the application form until September 30.

"The edit window for updating only the photograph, signature, and city preferences-if required by the candidate will be available from September 27 (10am) to September 30 (5pm), 2024, for those who have successfully submitted their application forms," reads the website.

To make necessary modifications, candidates must log in to their dashboards using their credentials. Once logged in, only the sections for photographs, signatures, and city preferences in the online application form will be available for editing. CAT 2024 aspirants should ensure that the documents are uploaded in the prescribed format.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 is scheduled to take place on November 24 in various cities across India.

CAT is conducted for admission to postgraduate, fellowship, or doctoral-level business programs at Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top business schools in India.

The CAT exam will include three sections: data interpretation and logical reasoning, verbal and reading comprehension, and quantitative aptitude. The 2024 CAT question paper will feature two types of questions: multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and type-in-the-answer (TITA), with a total score of 198 marks.

There are 21 IIMs and over 1,000 other MBA institutions that accept CAT scores. Notable non-IIM B-schools include FMS Delhi, SJMSoM IIT Mumbai, MDI Gurgaon, DoMS IIT Delhi, and SPJIMR Mumbai.

In the previous year, 3.28 lakh candidates registered for the exam, with 2.88 lakh sitting for it. MBA entrance exam registrations saw a notable increase in 2023, with CAT registrations rising by 30%, SNAP by 25%, and MAT by 18% compared to 2022.