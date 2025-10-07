CAT 2025: Application Edit Window For Limited Corrections Closes This Evening

CAT 2025: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 application edit window, which opened on August 1 for limited corrections, will close this evening at 5 PM. Candidates who have successfully registered for CAT 2025 and paid the application fee can edit details related to their photograph, signature, and test city preferences.

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) is conducting the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 this year.

It should be noted that details related to IIM Guwahati and its programmes in the CAT 2025 application form can also be edited.



Candidates must upload scanned copies of their passport-size photograph and signature as per the prescribed specifications. The photograph should be scanned at dimensions of 1200 x 1200 pixels, while the signature must be within 80mm x 35mm. Both files should be in .jpg or .jpeg format and must not exceed 80KB in size. Each image should be clear, with a minimum resolution of 150 pixels per inch.

As per the CAT 2025 registration guidelines, the photograph should be recent-taken within the last six months-and have a white background. The same photo will be used on the admit card, which candidates must carry on the day of the exam (November 30, 2025). IIM Kozhikode has advised applicants to keep multiple copies of the same photograph for future use.

While filling out the form, candidates can select up to five preferred test cities from the available list. One of these cities will be allotted based on availability after the registration window closes. In exceptional cases, if none of the preferred cities are available, candidates will be assigned to a nearby test location.

Applicants are advised to thoroughly review their details before the deadline, as no further correction window or extension will be provided.

CAT 2025 is scheduled for November 30 and will be conducted in three sessions. The duration of the examination will be 120 minutes. Admit cards can be downloaded from November 5.

The test, held annually, evaluates candidates across three sections-Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Quantitative Ability (QA), and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR).