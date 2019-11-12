Common Admission Test (CAT) To Be Held Next Week

The admit cards for the CAT 2019 were released in October.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) for admission to MBA programmes in Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), in the coming academic session, will be held on November 24. CAT is also considered as a pre-requisite for admission to MBA programs in many non-IIMs. It is a computer-based management aptitude test, which is held annually, to evaluate and shortlist candidates for admission to management post graduate programmes.

CAT comprises Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude.

The exam will be held in two sessions on the same day. "In order to ensure fairness and equity in comparison of performances of candidates across different test sessions, the scores of candidates shall be subjected to a process of Normalisation," reads the official notification.

IIM Kozhikode is the co-ordinating institute of the CAT 2019.

Admission to IIMs is through a rigorous selection process which comprises personal interview, written test or group discussions and scores obtained in the CAT.

There are 20 IIMs in the country of which the two oldest ones, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta, were established in 1961. IIMs reserve 15% seats for SC candidates, 7.5% seats for ST candidates, 27% seats for NC-OBC candidates and up to 10% seats for EWS candidates.

