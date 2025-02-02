Air Force Common Admission Test On February 22, 23: All You Need To Know

AFCAT 2025: The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2025 will be conducted online on February 22 and 23, 2025, for candidates aspiring to join various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The examination will be held in two sessions - 10am to 12 noon and 3pm to 5pm. Candidates appearing for the first shift must report at 8am, while those appearing for the second shift at 1pm.

Verification of Admit Card, ID Proof, Biometric & Photograph Capturing, and Seating of Candidates will take place from 8am to 9.45am for the first shift, 1pm to 2.45pm for the second shift.

Reading of instructions will be allowed between 9.45am and 10am for the first shift, and from 2.45pm to 3pm for the second shift.

Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam centre under any circumstances after the verification process has commenced, i.e., 8am for Shift-1 and 1pm for Shift-2.

Paper Pattern

The exam will consist of 100 questions divided into four sections:

General Awareness

Verbal Ability in English

Numerical Ability

Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test

Duration: 2 hours

Maximum Marks: 300

Marking Scheme

Three marks will be awarded for every correct answer.

One mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

No marks will be given for unattempted questions.

Before the declaration of results, marks scored by candidates will be normalised.

AFCAT 2025: Detailed Syllabus

Each question paper will contain questions from the following topics:

English

Comprehension

Detecting Errors in Sentences

Sentence Completion/Filling in the Correct Word

Synonyms/Antonyms

Cloze Test or Fill in the Gaps in a Paragraph

Idioms and Phrases

Analogy

Sentence Rearrangement

Substitution in a Sentence/One-Word Substitution

General Awareness

History

Geography

Sports

National & International Organizations

Art & Culture

Personalities

Environment & Ecology

Indian Polity

Economy

Basic Science-Based Knowledge

Science & Technology

Current Affairs (National & International)

Defence

Numerical Ability

Decimal Fractions

Time and Work

Average/Percentage

Profit & Loss

Ratio & Proportion

Simple and Compound Interest

Time & Distance and Races (Trains/Boats & Streams)

Area and Perimeter

Probability

Number System & Number Series

Mixture & Allegation Rules

Clocks

Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test

Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning

Note:

The standard of numerical ability questions will be matriculation level.

The standard of other subjects will be graduation level (Indian University).

The examination will be conducted in English only.

For further details and to apply, candidates can visit the official AFCAT website.