Air Force Common Admission Test On February 22, 23: All You Need To Know

AFCAT 2025: The Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2025 will be conducted online on February 22 and 23, 2025, for candidates aspiring to join various branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The examination will be held in two sessions - 10am to 12 noon and 3pm to 5pm. Candidates appearing for the first shift must report at 8am, while those appearing for the second shift at 1pm.
Verification of Admit Card, ID Proof, Biometric & Photograph Capturing, and Seating of Candidates will take place from 8am to 9.45am for the first shift, 1pm to 2.45pm for the second shift.
Reading of instructions will be allowed between 9.45am and 10am for the first shift, and from 2.45pm to 3pm for the second shift.
Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam centre under any circumstances after the verification process has commenced, i.e., 8am for Shift-1 and 1pm for Shift-2.
Paper Pattern
The exam will consist of 100 questions divided into four sections:
- General Awareness
- Verbal Ability in English
- Numerical Ability
- Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test
Duration: 2 hours
Maximum Marks: 300
Marking Scheme
- Three marks will be awarded for every correct answer.
- One mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.
- No marks will be given for unattempted questions.
Before the declaration of results, marks scored by candidates will be normalised.
AFCAT 2025: Detailed Syllabus
Each question paper will contain questions from the following topics:
English
- Comprehension
- Detecting Errors in Sentences
- Sentence Completion/Filling in the Correct Word
- Synonyms/Antonyms
- Cloze Test or Fill in the Gaps in a Paragraph
- Idioms and Phrases
- Analogy
- Sentence Rearrangement
- Substitution in a Sentence/One-Word Substitution
General Awareness
- History
- Geography
- Sports
- National & International Organizations
- Art & Culture
- Personalities
- Environment & Ecology
- Indian Polity
- Economy
- Basic Science-Based Knowledge
- Science & Technology
Current Affairs (National & International)
Defence
Numerical Ability
- Decimal Fractions
- Time and Work
- Average/Percentage
- Profit & Loss
- Ratio & Proportion
- Simple and Compound Interest
- Time & Distance and Races (Trains/Boats & Streams)
- Area and Perimeter
- Probability
- Number System & Number Series
- Mixture & Allegation Rules
- Clocks
Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test
Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning
Note:
- The standard of numerical ability questions will be matriculation level.
- The standard of other subjects will be graduation level (Indian University).
- The examination will be conducted in English only.
