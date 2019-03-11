CA Exams Postponed Due To Lok Sabha Elections

CA exams were scheduled from May 2-17.

The Chartered Accountants examinations have been postponed due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the council announced on Monday.

"In view of elections to the 17th Lok Sabha Parliamentary Constituencies across the country, spanning April-May 2019, the Chartered Accountants Examinations initially scheduled from May 2-17, stand rescheduled. The said examinations shall now be held from May 27, 2019 to June 12, 2019," the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said.

Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and polling would be held over seven phases through May 19, followed by counting of all votes on May 23, the Election Commission announced on Sunday.