BSNL Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins For 120 Senior Executive Trainee Posts

- Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited invites applications for 120 Senior Executive Trainee posts.
- Application window opens on February 5 and closes on March 7, 2026, on BSNL website.
- Candidates need a BE/BTech with 60% in relevant fields or CA/CMA for finance roles.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is inviting applications for Senior Executive Trainee (SET) Recruitment 2026. Candidates can visit the official website of BSNL at bsnl.co.in to apply.
A total of 120 vacancies including 95 for telecom and 25 for finance positions, have been announced. The application window will open on Thursday (February 5) and close on March 7, 2026. Following this, the correction window will be open from March 8 to 15 and the Computer-Based Test (CBT) is tentatively scheduled for March 29.
Educational Qualification
Candidates should be pursuing or have completed a full-time BE/BTech degree with at least 60% marks.
The degree should be in one of the following disciplines:
- Electronics
- Telecommunications
- Computer Science
- Information Technology
- Electrical Engineering
- Or any other related/similar field
For the Finance stream:
Candidates must be a qualified CA (Chartered Accountant) or CMA (Cost Management Accountant)
Age Limit
- Minimum age: 21 years
- Maximum age: 30 years
- Age relaxation will be applicable for reserved categories as per Government of India rules
Selection Process
The selection will be conducted in two stages:
- Computer-Based Test (CBT)
- Document Verification
Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details wnd updates.