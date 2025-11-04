BSNL Announces 120 Vacancies For Senior Executive Trainee Posts Under Direct Recruitment

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is inviting applications for 120 posts under the Direct Recruitment (DR) scheme. The telecom company has published a tentative notification and advised candidates to check the official website bsnl.co.in for the application link.

Applications are invited for 95 (tentative) Senior Executive Trainee (DR) Telecom Stream posts and 25 (tentative) Senior Executive Trainee (DR) Finance Stream posts. Reservation for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen categories, etc will be applicable as per the instructions issued by the Government of India for direct recruitment.

Salary

The pay scale will be Rs. 24,900 to 50,500, and the minimum age is 21 years and maximum 30 years to apply for the post.

The hiring process will be conducted through a written competitive examination (Computer-Based - Multiple Choice Objective Type Test).

Eligibility criteria for Telecom:

A Bachelor of Engineering / Bachelor of Technology degree or equivalent engineering degree with a minimum of 60 per cent marks on a regular full-time basis in any of the following disciplines:

1. Electronics and Telecommunications

2. Electronics

3. Computer Science

4. Information Technology

5. Electrical

6. Instrumentation or a combination of these disciplines as core with other associated emerging branches.

Eligibility criteria for Finance:

The candidate must have Chartered Accountant and Cost and Management Accountancy qualifications.

"The schedule of application, scheme of exam, exam fee, and link for online registration, exam date, etc., will be published on the official BSNL websites: (http://www.bsnl.co.in) and (http://www.externalexam.bsnl.co.in). Eligible candidates are advised to regularly check the BSNL website for updates regarding registration, examination schedule, exam fee, and other relevant information," said the notification issued by AGM, Recruitment, BSNL.