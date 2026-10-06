Born Without Left Hand, NIT Graduate Earns Rs 50 Lakh Per Annum At Amazon

Sai Bharath, a Computer Science graduate of the National Institute of Technology Warangal, has built a career in software engineering despite being born without his left hand. After graduating from NIT Warangal in 2023, Bharath is now working as a Software Development Engineer-II (SDE-II) at Amazon and reportedly earns more than Rs 50 lakh per annum.

Bharath's journey highlights how determination and perseverance can help overcome challenges. Despite being born with a physical disability, he pursued his academic and professional goals and went on to build a career in the technology industry.

According to a post shared by X user Vikas Alwys, Bharath is currently working on Amazon Pay as a Software Development Engineer II (SDE-II). The post, shared on October 4, described his career journey as one of "grit and strategy" while highlighting his work in technology.

Bharath's career at Amazon

Bharath's LinkedIn profile shows that he joined Amazon as an SDE in January 2024 and was promoted to the SDE-II role in October 2026. He is currently based in Hyderabad and works on Amazon Pay.

His profile states that he is working on presenting Amazon Pay as a standalone application rather than as an app within the Amazon Shopping application.

Bharath previously worked as an SDE intern at Amazon from May to July 2022. During his internship in Chennai, he worked on automating internal tasks using JavaScript and Amazon Web Services (AWS) tools, including Amazon CloudWatch, Amazon S3, and AWS Cloud Development Kit.

Experience before joining Amazon

Before joining Amazon as a full-time employee, Bharath worked as a Software Engineer at Saras Analytics from July to November 2023. His work included backend development, configuring application programming interfaces (APIs), building connectors, and working with Java-based backend systems.

He also worked as a Backend Developer Intern at Adwaita Educare from December 2022 to February 2023, where he worked with AWS services such as AWS MediaConvert, API Gateway, and Amazon S3.

At NIT Warangal, Bharath was associated with the Computer Science and Engineering Students' Association (CSEA) and served as its secretary from October 2020 to May 2023. He pursued his Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from NIT Warangal between 2019 and 2023.