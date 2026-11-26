IIT Kharagpur alumna Vidhya Parshuramkar, from the 2024 batch of Food Process Engineering, has been named among the TIME100 Next India 2026 honourees for her work in transforming rural nutrition through scientific innovation.

A food technologist and social entrepreneur, Parshuramkar has developed technology that extends the shelf life of pearl millet (bajra) flour from just 10 days to six months without using chemical preservatives or compromising its iron content.

Through Agrozee Organics and its flagship initiative, Millets Now, she is working to address malnutrition, empower rural women, and strengthen farming communities. The initiative has reached more than 4 lakh schoolchildren.

Parshuramkar is also a recipient of the prestigious Rohini Nayyar Prize 2025.

IIT Kharagpur congratulated its alumna and expressed pride in her achievement, stating that her journey exemplifies how scientific knowledge, entrepreneurship, and social commitment can drive meaningful grassroots transformation.

"As IIT Kharagpur celebrates its Platinum Jubilee, her remarkable journey stands as a testament to the Institute's enduring legacy of innovation, excellence, and nation-building. Congratulations, Vidhya! Keep inspiring and transforming lives," the institute said.

Parshuramkar holds an MTech in Food Technology from IIT Kharagpur, where she gained expertise in food chemistry, cereal processing, functional foods, and industrial-scale production systems.

She said her academic training has enabled her to translate traditional millet-based foods into evidence-backed, market-ready nutritional products. She has also worked beyond research and development laboratories on the production floor, focusing on process efficiency, regulatory compliance, and consistent product quality while supporting farmer empowerment and sustainable agriculture.

She said that through science-led innovation and responsible manufacturing, she aims to contribute to long-term solutions to malnutrition, food insecurity, and challenges affecting rural livelihoods.