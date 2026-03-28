Bihar BSEB Board 10th Result 2026: Likely To Be Declared On March 30, Download Link, Official Websites Here

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2026: The Bihar Board Class 10 result is likely to be released on March 30, according to sources. Over the past four years, the results have been declared on or before March 31, and this year's result is also expected within the next few days. Once released, students will be able to check and download their results from the official websites - interbiharboard.com, bsebexam.com, and results.biharboardonline.com - or through the NDTV result checker.

The topper verification process, which is conducted before the result declaration, is likely to have been completed. During this process, a few hundred top-performing students are called to the board's headquarters in Patna. These toppers are interviewed, their handwriting is examined, and their answer sheets are re-evaluated to ensure authenticity. The board releases the results only after this verification process is completed.

Over the past four years, the results were declared on March 31 in three years and on March 29 in 2025. Based on these trends, this year's results are expected to be announced on or before March 31, 2026.

The results will be announced during a press conference at the board's Patna headquarters, chaired by board officials.

Students will be able to download their marksheets using their roll numbers from the official websites.

Details Mentioned on the Bihar Board 10th Marksheet

The marksheet will include the following details:

Student's name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Internal/Practical marks

Division

Percentage/Grade

Pass/Fail status

The online marksheet will be provisional in nature. Students will need to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools.

Download Link

How To Download Bihar Board Class 10 Result Through Official Websites?

Visit the official website - results.biharboardonline.com

Click on the link for "BSEB Matric Result 2026" on the homepage.

Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number, then click on the submit button.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference

Students will be able to check their results via the NDTV result checker also.

Check Your Result Via NDTV Board Exam Page