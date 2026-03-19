Bihar Board 10th Result On March 20: Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board is set to announce the Class 10 (Matric) examination results for 2026 on March 20. Lakhs of students who appeared for the exams held across the state in February are eagerly awaiting their results.

Where To Check Bihar Board Matric Result 2026

The results will be available on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com.

Students will be able to access their marksheets using their roll number and roll code once the link is activated.

How To Check Bihar Board 10th Result 2026

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com

Click on the link for "Bihar Board 10th Result 2026"

Enter roll number and roll code

Submit the details

The result will appear on the screen

Download or print the marksheet for future reference

Details Mentioned On Marksheet

The online marksheet will include key details such as the student's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, and pass/fail status. This will be a provisional marksheet. Students will need to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools later.

Minimum Passing Marks

To pass the examination, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. Those scoring below the minimum requirement will be considered unsuccessful.

What After The Result

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation of answer sheets. Those who fail in one or more subjects will be allowed to appear for compartment examinations.