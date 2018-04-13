BIEAP Intermediate 1st Year Inter Exam Result 2018 Today At Bieap.gov.in, Rtgs.ap.gov.in, Kaizala App

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the result for Inter 1st year examination result today.

Education | | Updated: April 13, 2018 08:27 IST
New Delhi:  Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the result for Inter 1st year examination result today. According to sources, the result will be announced on the BIEAP website at 11:00 am today. The board has already released the result for Intermediate 2nd year students yesterday. The neighboring state, Telangana, will also be releasing both 1st and 2nd year Intermediate exam result today. 

The AP Intermediate 1st year result will be available on the official result website (www.rtgs.ap.gov.in). The results will also be available on several results portal. Students are advised to be ready with their roll number, registration and any other detail mentioned on the admit card. 

This year the board has taken several steps to make exam results easily accessible to students. This year the result could be accessed not just through result websites but also through Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect, AP Fiber TV and People's First Mobile App.

Students who pass in the 1st year examination will be promoted to snd year intermediate. Such students who are not satisfied with their result can apply for supplementary exam the schedule for which will be announced along with the result declaration. 

