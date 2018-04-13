TSBIE To Announce Inter Result For 1st, 2nd Year Today At Cgg.gov.in TSBIE will announce the result for Telangana Intermediate 1st and 2nd year exams today.

TSBIE will announce the result for Telangana Intermediate 1st and 2nd year exams today. The result will be available on the official TSBIE website and official results portal of CGG, Government of India . As per sources, the result will be announced at 9 am. Telangana Intermediate Board conducted the 1st year annual exams from February 28 to March 17 and the second year exams were held from March 1 to March 19.Apart from the official website, the result will also be available on several results portal such as Manabadi. Students are advised to be ready with their registration number, roll number and other details mentioned on their exam hall tickets to access the results quickly once it is declared.Telangana is following the footsteps of BIE Andhra Pradesh which announced the Intermediate 2nd year result yesterday and is set to announce thresult for intermediate 1st year exam today.The result will be announced by Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari, who also holds the portfolio of minister for Education. After the minister declares the result, students will be bale to check their respective results through the portal. The result declaration is not the end for the students as Intermediate 1st year students will be promoted to Intermediate 2nd year and Intermediate 2nd year students will have to participate in the process of degree admission. For those seeking admission in Engineering and agriculture courses, TSEAMCET 2018 will be conducted from May 2 to May 7.