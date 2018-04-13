TSBIE To Announce Inter Result For 1st, 2nd Year Today At Cgg.gov.in

Apart from the official website, the result will also be available on several results portal such as Manabadi. Students are advised to be ready with their registration number, roll number and other details mentioned on their exam hall tickets to access the results quickly once it is declared.
TS Inter Results 2018 Soon @ Results.cgg.gov.in: Live Updates
Telangana is following the footsteps of BIE Andhra Pradesh which announced the Intermediate 2nd year result yesterday and is set to announce thresult for intermediate 1st year exam today.
The result will be announced by Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari, who also holds the portfolio of minister for Education. After the minister declares the result, students will be bale to check their respective results through the portal.
