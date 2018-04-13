AP Inter 1st Year Exam Result 2018 Released At Rtgs.ap.gov.in

The pass percentage for girls is 67% and pass percentage for boys is 57%.
How to Check AP Inter Result 2018 For 1st Year Exam?
AP Inter Result 2018 announced at www.rtgs.ap.gov.in
Step one: Go to official website to check the result: www.rtgs.ap.gov.in
Step two: Click on the result link for your relevant course (General/Vocational).
Step three: Enter the required details.
Step four: Click on Submit and view the result.
Here's what the grades mentioned on your result mean:
- Grade A: Above 75%
- Grade B: 60% to 75%
- Grade C: 50% to 60%
- Grade D: 35% to 50%
In a first, BIE AP has released the results on multiple platforms this year. The result could be accessed not just through result websites but also through Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect, AP Fiber TV and People's First Mobile App.
AP Inter 1st Year Result 2018: Live Updates
Students who have passed in the 1st year examination will be promoted to second year intermediate. Such students who are not satisfied with their result can apply for supplementary exam the schedule for which will be announced along with the result declaration.
CommentsAP Inter result for 2nd year students was released yesterday in which the overall pass percentage was 73.33%.
