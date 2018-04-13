AP Inter 1st Year Exam Result 2018 Released At Rtgs.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Result 2018 for 1st year students announced at www.rtgs.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in.

Education | | Updated: April 13, 2018 13:19 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
AP Inter 1st Year Exam Result 2018 Released At Rtgs.ap.gov.in

AP Inter 1st Year Exam Result 2018 Released At Rtgs.ap.gov.in

New Delhi:  Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced the result for Inter 1st year examination today. The result is available on website, app and Fiber TV. The board has already released the result for Intermediate 2nd year students yesterday. The neighboring state, Telangana, has also released both 1st and 2nd year Intermediate exam result today. The AP Intermediate 1st year result is available on the official result website (www.rtgs.ap.gov.in). The result has been released on third party websites as well such as manabadi.co.in.  

The pass percentage for girls is 67% and pass percentage for boys is 57%. 

How to Check AP Inter Result 2018 For 1st Year Exam?

ap inter result 2018
AP Inter Result 2018 announced at www.rtgs.ap.gov.in

Step one: Go to official website to check the result: www.rtgs.ap.gov.in

Step two: Click on the result link for your relevant course (General/Vocational).

Step three: Enter the required details. 

Step four: Click on Submit and view the result.

Here's what the grades mentioned on your result mean:
  • Grade A: Above 75% 
  • Grade B: 60% to 75% 
  • Grade C: 50% to 60% 
  • Grade D: 35% to 50%

In a first, BIE AP has released the results on multiple platforms this year. The result could be accessed not just through result websites but also through Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect, AP Fiber TV and People's First Mobile App.

AP Inter 1st Year Result 2018: Live Updates

Students who have passed in the 1st year examination will be promoted to second year intermediate. Such students who are not satisfied with their result can apply for supplementary exam the schedule for which will be announced along with the result declaration. 

Comments
The AP Inter result for 2nd year students was released yesterday in which the overall pass percentage was 73.33%. 

Click here for more Education News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

BIEAPBIEAP Inter Result

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018Huawei P20 ProIPL 2018Asifa CaseKathua Rape CaseTech ConclaveWater Crisis In IndiaNavjot Singh SidhuDiabetes

................................ Advertisement ................................