AP Inter 1st Year Results Today; Live Updates

Apart from the official website of BIEAP at bieap.gov.in, the AP inter result for 1st year will also be hosted on RTGS Andhra Pradesh at rtgs.ap.gov.in.

Education | Written by | Updated: April 13, 2018 09:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
AP Inter 1st Year Results Today; Live Updates

AP Inter Results 2018: Websites for inter 1st year result; bieap.gov.in, rtgs.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com.

New Delhi:  After declaring 2nd year intermediate results, Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is all set to declare the AP Inter results for 1st year exam. The results are expected at 11 am today. The results were supposed to be announced at 3pm today, later, the Board rescheduled the declaration time. Apart from the official website of BIEAP at bieap.gov.in, the AP inter result for 1st year will also be hosted on RTGS Andhra Pradesh at rtgs.ap.gov.in. Results can also be accessed at third party websites like manabadi.com, examresults.net.

AP Inter Results 2018, 2nd Year: Know How To Check

AP Inter Results 2018, 2nd Year: Know Where To Check
 

AP 1st Year Intermediate Results 2018: Live Updates

13 April, 10.00 am: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Human Resources Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Intermediate Board Secretary B Udayalakshmi will declare the AP Inter second year results at 11 am today.

13 April, 9.40 am: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh will announce the result officially at 11 am.

Comments
Click here for more Education News

 

Trending

Ap inter results 2018bieap

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
CWG 2018 Medal TallyLive cricket ScoreIPL Schedule 2018Huawei P20 ProIPL 2018Asifa Case

................................ Advertisement ................................