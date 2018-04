AP Inter 1st Year Results Today; Live Updates

AP 1st Year Intermediate Results 2018: Live Updates

After declaring 2year intermediate results, Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is all set to declare the AP Inter results for 1year exam. The results are expected at 11 am today. The results were supposed to be announced at 3pm today, later, the Board rescheduled the declaration time. Apart from the official website of BIEAP at bieap.gov.in, the AP inter result for 1year will also be hosted on RTGS Andhra Pradesh at rtgs.ap.gov.in. Results can also be accessed at third party websites like manabadi.com, examresults.net.13 April, 10.00 am: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Human Resources Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Intermediate Board Secretary B Udayalakshmi will declare the AP Inter second year results at 11 am today.13 April, 9.40 am: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh will announce the result officially at 11 am. Click here for more Education News