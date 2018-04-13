AP Inter 1st Year Results Today; Live Updates

AP Inter Results 2018: Websites for inter 1st year result; bieap.gov.in, rtgs.ap.gov.in, manabadi.com.
New Delhi: After declaring 2nd year intermediate results, Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is all set to declare the AP Inter results for 1st year exam. The results are expected at 11 am today. The results were supposed to be announced at 3pm today, later, the Board rescheduled the declaration time. Apart from the official website of BIEAP at bieap.gov.in, the AP inter result for 1st year will also be hosted on RTGS Andhra Pradesh at rtgs.ap.gov.in. Results can also be accessed at third party websites like manabadi.com, examresults.net.