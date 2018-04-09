CBSE Yet To Announce Postponed Classes 10, 12 Exam Dates In Punjab CBSE is yet to announce new dates for the board exams that were postponed in Punjab during the 'Bharat Bandh' on April 2.

CBSE on April 2 had cancelled class 10 and class 12 board exams during 'Bharat Bandh' New Delhi: Another Bharat Bandh has been announced and it remains to be seen if CBSE, following the example of April 2, when



The decision to postpone the examinations in the state of Punjab came at the request of Director General, School Education of Punjab Government.



CBSE class 12 sociology exam has been scheduled to be conducted tomorrow.



CBSE in a press release had said that the board conducted Class 12th and 10th exams smoothly on April 2 as per schedule across the country amidst the call for Bharat Bandit.



On that day, barring Punjab, approximately 6.2 Lakh students of class 10 and 12 appeared in various exams for various subjects including Hindi, Gujarati, Nepali, Kashmiri (of Class 10), Sanskrit, French and Urdu (of Class 10).



In few instances, at some centres in the country, the exam was delayed by a few minutes to half an hour due to the bandh. However, the students were facilitated to reach the exam centres and also given additional time to complete the exam without any Inconvenience or anxiety, as per standard procedures.



'Bharat Bandh' on April 2 was called by several Dalit organisations against the alleged "dilution" of the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.



"It has been a week and I was completely prepared for the exam and now we don't even know that when the exam will be held," Jaspreet Mehra, a Class 10 student from Bhatinda told Press Trust of Inida.



"It's depressing for students to aimlessly prepare for exam without knowing an exact date. It should have been announced that day only," Supriya Bhatia, an IT professional told the news agency.



The board officials, however, said, that the dates will be announced soon.



"The dates will be announced soon, students and parents should not panic," a senior CBSE official said.



While Class 12 students were supposed to appear for the Hindi exam, language exams of French, Sanskrit and Urdu were scheduled for Class 10 on that day.



The state government had also taken a decision to keep all schools shut for the day, the CBSE had said referring to the letter of the state government.



(With Inputs from PTI)



(With Inputs from PTI)





