Applications For Launch Of New PG Medical Course, Colleges To End Tomorrow

The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) will soon close the deadline for accepting applications from established medical colleges for the introduction of new postgraduate medical course or the increase of seats in existing postgraduate programmes for 2025-2026, or setting up new postgraduate medical colleges. Interested stakeholders can submit application by December 26, 2024 on the official website of the NMC.



Applicants must upload the following documents in PDF format within the online application:

Essentiality Certificate (EC): A valid certificate in the prescribed format for starting new postgraduate medical courses or establishing standalone PG institutions.



Consent of Affiliation (CoA): A valid consent certificate as per the required format.



Justification for Seat Increase: A detailed justification for the number of seats requested.



Application Process

Online Payment: Applications will only be accepted upon the completion of the requisite fee payment, which will be generated during the application process.



Additional Requirements: Private medical colleges must provide a bank guarantee within seven working days of receiving the Letter of Intent (LOI). Government colleges may need to submit an undertaking if requested.



Important Notes

All applications must be completed online; hard copies will not be accepted.



Each course application requires a separate fee payment.



Applicants should ensure that all documents are uploaded correctly before submission.



The NMC emphasises that the assessment of applications will be based on compliance with established regulations and guidelines.



Final decisions will be communicated via authorised email upon scrutiny of the assessment reports.



For further details, visit the official NMC website and navigate to the registration page to begin the application process.