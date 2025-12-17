NMC Invites Applications For Legal Officer, Salary Rs 2 Lakh

The National Medical Commission (NMC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for filling up two posts of Legal Officer. The vacancy is open for the post on short term contract basis for three years.

Eligibility

Candidates possessing Bachelor's in LLB with not less than 55 per cent marks are eligible to apply for the role. They must have at least 10 years standing in the profession after registration with Bar council of India. The applicants must also have experience of working in law department in Central Government or State Government / Autonomous organisation.

Responsibilities

Candidates selected for the role will represent NMC before court and forums and advice the commission on legal and administrative issues. They will be responsible for drafting of legal documents such as counter affidavits, replies, briefs, notes, circulars, notices, orders etc. The shortlisted candidates will also prepare instructions for the standing counsels of the commissions and monitor litigation with the concerned Board/Section and standing counsels of the commission at various courts across the country. The candidates will aid in legal research and maintain MIS and handle grievances and complaints related to legal matters.

Pay

Shortlisted candidates will be eligible for a minimum pay in the Level 11 of Pay Matrix (Pay Scale Rs 67,700-2,08,700)+ Existing Dearness Allowance rate at the time of engagement+ Transport Allowance. The remuneration will remain fixed during the full contractual period)

How to apply

Candidates will have to submit a self attested copy of the Bar Council Registration certificate. The applications are to be sent to the Deputty Secretary (Estt.), National Medical Commission, Pocket-14, Sector-08, Dwarka Phase I, New Delhi-110077 so as to reach the Commission on or before 31 December, 2025.