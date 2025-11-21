Medical Colleges To Get Guidelines To Crack Down On 'Anti-National' Activity

The National Medical Commission (NMC) is preparing to circulate a fresh set of regulatory guidelines to medical institutions and practitioners across the country, directing them to "refrain from anti-national activities within workplaces" and to maintain social accountability.

The move follows the arrest of several doctors from Al-Falah University for alleged links to the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module believed to be behind the November 10 blast near Delhi's Red Fort.

NMC officials said the Ethics and Medical Registration Board is drafting the advisory, which will be sent to all medical institutions. The guidelines will underline professional responsibilities, national health priorities, and behavioural expectations within medical campuses.

A senior NMC official told NDTV that the future of Al-Falah Medical College will depend on the findings of the ongoing national-level investigation. "We will take a final call based on the Haryana government's decision and inputs from the Centre," the official said.

Al-Falah University operates under the Haryana State Private University Act, offering several non-medical courses as well. The state government will decide on Al-Falah University's status as a recognised medical college.

The medical college, which received approval in 2019, has all its 150 MBBS seats for the 2025-26 session filled up. The NMC has assured students that their academic future will not be jeopardised regardless of the developments. "The Commission will ensure that innocent medical students are protected," the official added.

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Al-Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. His arrest came after a probe that followed searches at premises linked to the institution. The financial investigation has now widened to include the Al-Falah Trust, associated entities, and the administrative and financial operations of the university.