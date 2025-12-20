National Medical Commission Publishes PG Medical College Seat Details 2025-26

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the details of seats for postgraduate courses in medical colleges for the academic year 2025-26. As per the notification issued by the NMC, the notification includes the number of seats available as on December 8, 2025 in various postgraduate (Broad Speciality) courses in medical colleges/institutions.

NMC has directed the institutions to verify and confirm the number of seats displayed against their respective institutions. In case of any discrepancy, the institutions can inform the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) along with supporting documents.

The NMC also noted that failure to report any discrepancy within the stipulated time may affect the updation of student details on the NMC Admission Portal by the respective college/institution.

The complete details of the institution along with their respective seat details can be checked on the official website of the NMC.