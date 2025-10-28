Top Court Slams Medical Body Over Non-Payment Of Stipend To Medical Interns

The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the National Medical Commission (NMC) for failing to ensure payment of stipends to medical interns across the country.

The top court termed the lapse “deeply concerning” and “unjustified,” particularly in light of the long working hours endured by young doctors.

A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria expressed strong displeasure over the NMC's inaction, observing that medical interns often work for more than 18 hours a day and that payment of a stipend was “the bare minimum they deserve”.

"The conduct of the NMC requires to be deprecated in as much as the payment of the stipend to the interns has been pending since long before this court, and yet the NMC seems to be dragging its feet without any serious consideration. As such, we are forced to make this observation," the bench said and asked the regulatory body for medical education to wake up from its slumber.

The petitioner interns were represented by advocate Tanvi Dubey, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was represented by Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati.

The bench was hearing a batch of petitions filed by Indian medical graduates and foreign medical graduates challenging the non-payment or delay in payment of internship stipends by several medical colleges.

During the hearing, the bench inquired whether the NMC had filed a compliance report in line with its earlier directions. The counsel for the NMC placed on record a notice dated July 11, 2025, purportedly issued to medical colleges.

However, the court noted that even the directions in that notice had not been implemented.

Dubey submitted that the interns have been “unjustly denied their stipends despite repeated assurances,” adding that many petitioners have already graduated and yet no concrete steps have been taken by the authorities.

She urged the bench for an early and final resolution of the issue.

Taking note of the continued non-compliance, the bench directed the NMC to file an affidavit within two weeks, showing compliance with its own July 11, 2025, notice and detailing steps taken to ensure stipend payment to all interns.

"We hope and trust the NMC would get up from its slumber and take appropriate steps as indicated in its own communication dated 11.07. 2025, at least by the next date of hearing.

"The NMC shall also file an affidavit enclosing the list of medical colleges/institutes which have published the details as indicated in the communication dated 11.07.2025 and also produce a copy for the perusal of this court. Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shall ensure that the NMC would comply...," the top court said.

The bench emphasised that non-payment of stipends despite prior directions amounted to a disregard of its orders.

The top court on September 15, 2023, had directed the NMC to file a compliance affidavit to show as to how many colleges are paying stipend and what steps are issued by the NMC to ensure payment of stipend.

The NMC issued a circular on July 11, 2025, to colleges. However, when its counsel was asked regarding compliance details, the NMC couldn't answer about the exact situation for all the colleges regarding the payment of stipend.

