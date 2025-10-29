National Medical Commission Confirms NExT Exam Deferred For 3 To 4 Years

A delegation from the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) met the National Medical Commission's (NMC) Chairman at their New Delhi office on Wednesday to present the findings of FAIMA's nationwide survey and discuss reforms for strengthening medical education, infrastructure, and doctors' well-being. Following the meeting, NMC Chairman Dr. Abhijay Sheth said, "The NEXT (National Exit Test) will not be implemented immediately. For the next three to four years, NMC plans to conduct mock tests, which will be fully funded by NMC to assess feasibility and gather feedback from students and institutions. The final implementation of NEXT will be considered only after evaluating the outcomes and responses from these trial runs." He also appreciated FAIMA's evidence-based approach and assured that the Commission would review the recommendations for possible inclusion in upcoming policy discussions. NExT is an examination for MBBS graduates in India that has been designed to grant a license to practice medicine and to be used for admission to postgraduate courses. It was scheduled to be implemented from August 2025 but has been delayed due to multiple reasons, including legal, structural, and infrastructure-cum-logistical readiness. Key Discussion Points at the Meeting: 1. Review of Medical Education and Infrastructure 2. Integration of Research into Medical Education 3. Physical and Mental Well-being of Medical Students and Residents 4. Improvement of Quality in Medical Education