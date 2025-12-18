Advertisement

NMC Hiring Retired Government Officer As Consultant, Check Details To Apply

NMC seeks retired engineers for Consultant role to supervise civil and electrical maintenance works on contract.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
NMC Hiring Retired Government Officer As Consultant, Check Details To Apply
Candidates can submit their applications by January 2, 2026.
  • National Medical Commission seeks retired engineers for Consultant role on contract basis
  • Eligible candidates must have BE/BTech or Diploma in Civil, Electrical, or Mechanical Engineering
  • Applicants should be retired government officers at Level-11 or above with 10 years relevant experience
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

The National Medical Commission (NMC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates retired from Centre/State/PSUs/Autonomous bodies, etc for the post of Consultant (Engineering and Maintenance) on contractual full time basis.

Eligibility

Candidates qualified in BE/BTech or equivalent or Diploma in Civil/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering are eligible to apply. Retired Government Officer from Central/State Government/ Autonomous Bodies/CPSUs/ PSUs at Level-11 (PB-3/GP 6600) or above are also eligible for the role. 

Those having at least 10 years of relevant experience in Civil Engineering works, maintenance of office buildings/institutions, preventive and corrective maintenance systems will be preferred for the role. 

The applicant must not be more than 54 years as on closing date of this circular.

Work experience

Candidates having additional experience of mechanical and electrical works will be desirable. Preference will be given to candidates who have served in CPSUs/PSUs engaged in civil/ electrical/ infrastructure construction and maintenance, such as NBCC, NPCC, EIL, HUDCO, State Engineering / PWD Departments etc.

Salary

Shortlisted candidate will be entitled for a salary of last pay drawn minus pension plus transport allowance in accordance with the instructions of the government. He/she will be entitled to Transport Allowance that he/she was getting at the time of retirement/ superannuation on the Last Pay Drawn without DA. 

Deadline

Candidates can submit their applications by January 2, 2026. 

Job responsibilities

  • The job role will require the candidate to monitor the following roles: 
  • Overall supervision and monitoring of all civil infrastructure-related works of NMC.
  • Supervision of electrical/ mechanical works in NMC.
  • Coordination with CPWD, vendors, contractors, or executing agencies regarding ongoing and planned works.
  • Conducting regular inspections of the building for identifying issues such as leaks, seepage, structural defects, electrical faults, safety hazards, etc.
  • Advising on repairs, renovation, upgradation, and preparing technical reports, inspection notes, deficiency lists and recommendations for improvement.
  • Assisting the administration in planning, budgeting and prioritisation of maintenance works.
  • Any other engineering/ technical responsibility assigned by the competent authority.
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com