NMC Hiring Retired Government Officer As Consultant, Check Details To Apply

The National Medical Commission (NMC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates retired from Centre/State/PSUs/Autonomous bodies, etc for the post of Consultant (Engineering and Maintenance) on contractual full time basis.

Eligibility

Candidates qualified in BE/BTech or equivalent or Diploma in Civil/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering are eligible to apply. Retired Government Officer from Central/State Government/ Autonomous Bodies/CPSUs/ PSUs at Level-11 (PB-3/GP 6600) or above are also eligible for the role.

Those having at least 10 years of relevant experience in Civil Engineering works, maintenance of office buildings/institutions, preventive and corrective maintenance systems will be preferred for the role.

The applicant must not be more than 54 years as on closing date of this circular.

Work experience

Candidates having additional experience of mechanical and electrical works will be desirable. Preference will be given to candidates who have served in CPSUs/PSUs engaged in civil/ electrical/ infrastructure construction and maintenance, such as NBCC, NPCC, EIL, HUDCO, State Engineering / PWD Departments etc.

Salary

Shortlisted candidate will be entitled for a salary of last pay drawn minus pension plus transport allowance in accordance with the instructions of the government. He/she will be entitled to Transport Allowance that he/she was getting at the time of retirement/ superannuation on the Last Pay Drawn without DA.

Deadline

Candidates can submit their applications by January 2, 2026.

Job responsibilities