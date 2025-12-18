NMC Hiring Retired Government Officer As Consultant, Check Details To Apply

- National Medical Commission seeks retired engineers for Consultant role on contract basis
- Eligible candidates must have BE/BTech or Diploma in Civil, Electrical, or Mechanical Engineering
- Applicants should be retired government officers at Level-11 or above with 10 years relevant experience
The National Medical Commission (NMC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates retired from Centre/State/PSUs/Autonomous bodies, etc for the post of Consultant (Engineering and Maintenance) on contractual full time basis.
Eligibility
Candidates qualified in BE/BTech or equivalent or Diploma in Civil/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering are eligible to apply. Retired Government Officer from Central/State Government/ Autonomous Bodies/CPSUs/ PSUs at Level-11 (PB-3/GP 6600) or above are also eligible for the role.
Those having at least 10 years of relevant experience in Civil Engineering works, maintenance of office buildings/institutions, preventive and corrective maintenance systems will be preferred for the role.
The applicant must not be more than 54 years as on closing date of this circular.
Work experience
Candidates having additional experience of mechanical and electrical works will be desirable. Preference will be given to candidates who have served in CPSUs/PSUs engaged in civil/ electrical/ infrastructure construction and maintenance, such as NBCC, NPCC, EIL, HUDCO, State Engineering / PWD Departments etc.
Salary
Shortlisted candidate will be entitled for a salary of last pay drawn minus pension plus transport allowance in accordance with the instructions of the government. He/she will be entitled to Transport Allowance that he/she was getting at the time of retirement/ superannuation on the Last Pay Drawn without DA.
Deadline
Candidates can submit their applications by January 2, 2026.
Job responsibilities
- The job role will require the candidate to monitor the following roles:
- Overall supervision and monitoring of all civil infrastructure-related works of NMC.
- Supervision of electrical/ mechanical works in NMC.
- Coordination with CPWD, vendors, contractors, or executing agencies regarding ongoing and planned works.
- Conducting regular inspections of the building for identifying issues such as leaks, seepage, structural defects, electrical faults, safety hazards, etc.
- Advising on repairs, renovation, upgradation, and preparing technical reports, inspection notes, deficiency lists and recommendations for improvement.
- Assisting the administration in planning, budgeting and prioritisation of maintenance works.
- Any other engineering/ technical responsibility assigned by the competent authority.