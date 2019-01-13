Anna University Result 2018: UG, PG Results Released, Direct Links Here

Anna University result 2018: UG, PG results announced @ coe1.annauniv.edu, coe2.annauniv.edu

Anna University result 2018: Anna University has announced UG/PG exam results on the official websites hosted by the varsity. The Anna University results for exams held in November and December 2018 are available at coe1.annauniv.edum coe2.annauniv.edu and aucoe.annauniv.edu. Anna University announced the Undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduate exam results yesterday. Earlier Anna University had postponed exams for all its departments and affiliated colleges in when Tamil Nadu was hit by cyclone Gaja.

All the UG and PG degree exams which were scheduled on November 15 were conducted on November 22, 2018 and all UG and PG degree exams which were scheduled on November 16, 2018 were held on December 13, 2018.

Likewise the exams which were scheduled for November 17 were held on December 14, 2018.

Anna University Result 2018: How to check

Anna University result 2018: UG, PG results announced @ coe1.annauniv.edu, coe2.annauniv.edu, aucoe.annauniv.edu

Follow the steps given here to check Anna University results:

Step 1 : Visit the official websites for Anna University results; coe1.annauniv.edum coe2.annauniv.edu and aucoe.annauniv.edu.

Step 2 : Click on the relevant results link.

Step 3 : Enter the required details.

Step 4 : Submit and check your results.

Step 5 : Download the result for further reference.

Click here for more Education News

