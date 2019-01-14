Anna University Result 2018: Direct Link To Check UG, PG Results

The Anna University result can now be accessed from the official website, aucoe.annauniv.edu.

Education | | Updated: January 14, 2019 20:46 IST
Anna University result link is opening now


New Delhi: 

Anna University's link for accessing the UG/PG exam results is opening now. The candidates who are waiting the Anna University result can now check their results from the official website, aucoe.annauniv.edu. After not responding for more than one day, the link is available now. The Chennai-based University has announced the undergraduate and post graduate results for exams held in November and December on the university websites on Saturday. Earlier Anna University had postponed exams for all its departments and affiliated colleges in when Tamil Nadu was hit by cyclone Gaja.

All the Undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) exams which were scheduled on November 15 were conducted on November 22, 2018 and all UG and PG degree exams which were scheduled on November 16, 2018 were held on December 13, 2018. 

Likewise the exams which were scheduled for November 17 were held on December 14, 2018.

Anna University Result 2018: Direct link

Click on the links given here to download your Anna University results:

UG / PG - Nov./Dec.2018 - Results (Grade System)

UG / PG - Nov./Dec.2018 - Results (Mark System)

Anna University Result 2018: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check Anna University results:

Step One: Visit the official websites for Anna University results; aucoe.annauniv.edu.

Step Two: Click on the Anna University results link (which are given above).

Step Three: Enter registration number and date of birth

Step Four: Enter the captcha provided there 

Step Five: Submit and check your results.

Step Six: Download the result for further reference.

