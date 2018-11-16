Anna University Announces Revised Dates For Exams Postponed Due To Cyclone Gaja

Anna University Announces Revised Dates For Exams Postponed Due To Cyclone

Cyclone Gaja: Anna University has released the revised exam dates for all the exams that were postponed in the wake of Cyclone Gaja. Anna University had earlier postponed the exams scheduled on November 15 and then went on to postpone the exams scheduled on November 16 as well. The University has released the revised exam dates for all the courses for which exams were postponed.

Anna University had postponed exams for all its departments and affiliated colleges. All the UG and PG degree exams which were scheduled on November 15 will now be conducted on November 22, 2018 and all UG and PG degree exams which were scheduled on November 16, 2018 will be conducted on December 13, 2018.

The session of examination - forenoon and afternoon- will remain the same.

Anna University had postponed its UG and PG degree examinations due to the cyclone Gaja which made its landfall in Tamil Nadu in Nagapattinam district yesterday.

Several other universities like Pondicherry University, Anna Malai University had also postponed their exams scheduled on these dates. Schools and colleges also remained closed.

Pondicherry University is yet to announce the revised dates for the postponed exams.

Annamalai University will remain open on November 24, 2018 to compensate for the holiday on November 16, 2018.

