Cyclone Gaja To Make Landfall Today; Puducherry, Tamil Nadu On High Alert: Live Updates

Cyclone Gaja will hit the Tamil Nadu coast between Cuddalore and Pamban.

The cyclonic storm 'Gaja' is set to make landfall in Tamil Nadu today. The cyclonic storm will hit the Tamil Nadu coast between Cuddalore and Pamban.

'Gaja' that lay over southwest and adjoining southeast and west central Bay of Bengal is about 480 km north east of Nagapattinam and is very likely to cross coast between Pamban and Cuddalore on Thursday evening or night with a wind speed gusting upto 100 kmph, the Met office said.

The state government has taken necessary measures to tackle Cyclone Gaja. Over 30,000 rescue personnel have been placed on standby; the district collectors of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Ramanathapuram have declared holiday for schools and colleges on Thursday. All educational institutions in Puducherry and Karaikal regions would remain closed today in view of the cyclone.

The National Disaster Response Force has placed eight teams in coastal areas.

Here are the LIVE updates on Cyclone Gaja: