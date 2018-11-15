Cyclone Gaja To Make Landfall Today; Puducherry, Tamil Nadu On High Alert: Live Updates

Cyclone Gaja: All educational institutions in Puducherry and Karaikal regions would remain closed today in view of the cyclone.

Tamil Nadu | Edited by | Updated: November 15, 2018 08:51 IST
Cyclone Gaja will hit the Tamil Nadu coast between Cuddalore and Pamban.

The cyclonic storm 'Gaja' is set to make landfall in Tamil Nadu today. The cyclonic storm will hit the Tamil Nadu coast between Cuddalore and Pamban.

'Gaja' that lay over southwest and adjoining southeast and west central Bay of Bengal is about 480 km north east of Nagapattinam and is very likely to cross coast between Pamban and Cuddalore on Thursday evening or night with a wind speed gusting upto 100 kmph, the Met office said.

The state government has taken necessary measures to tackle Cyclone Gaja. Over 30,000 rescue personnel have been placed on standby; the district collectors of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Ramanathapuram have declared holiday for schools and colleges on Thursday. All educational institutions in Puducherry and Karaikal regions would remain closed today in view of the cyclone.

The National Disaster Response Force has placed eight teams in coastal areas.

Here are the LIVE updates on Cyclone Gaja:


Nov 15, 2018
08:50 (IST)
Here's how you can stay safe during Cyclone Gaja
The National Disaster Management Authority has issued safety precautions to handle the effects of the cyclone.



Nov 15, 2018
08:45 (IST)
The Cyclone is expected to reach wind speeds of 90 KM an hour. Schools and colleges in five districts have been closed as a precautionary measure.
Nov 15, 2018
08:40 (IST)
Gaja cyclone is expected to make landfall between Pamban and Cuddalore.The cyclone, MET officials say, would first intensify into a severe cyclone this afternoon and weaken  into a cyclonic storm before landfall.
