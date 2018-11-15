Cyclone Gaja To Hit Coastal Tamil Nadu Today, Navy On Alert: 10 Points

Cyclone Gaja: 6,000 relief centres have been set up in Tamil Nadu.

Chennai: Cyclone Gaja is expected to hit the coast near Nagapattinam in southern Tamil Nadu tonight. Schools and colleges in five districts in the state and Puducherry are closed today. As it approaches the coast, "Gaja", which means elephant in Sanskrit, is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds in coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The Navy has been put on high alert to be ready for any assistance. Fishermen in the region have been asked to not venture out to the sea.