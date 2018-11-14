Cyclone Gaja: Pondicherry University Postpones Examinations Scheduled Tomorrow

Cyclone Gaja: Pondicherry University examinations scheduled for tomorrow have been postponed

Pondicherry University examinations for all the courses scheduled to be conducted tomorrow, Thursday, November 15, 2018 have been postponed, informed an official from the varsity as the cyclone Gaja is likely to hit the state tomorrow. The examinations of all the courses scheduled to be held all the Centres at Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, Yanam and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been postponed. Meanwhile, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, on Wednesday held a review meeting with officials of various departments at Thirunallar in Karaikal and took stock of the preparedness as cyclone Gaja is likely to hit the coastal district tomorrow.

"Due to the Gaja cyclone storm, all the Pondicherry University examinations for all the courses scheduled to be conducted tomorrow, Thursday, the 15th November 2018 at all the Centres at Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, Yanam and Andaman and Nicobar Islands stands postponed," said K. Mahesh, Public Relations Officer, Pondicherry University.

Fresh dates for the postponed Pondicherry University examinations will be announced later, Mr Mahesh added.

Puducherry Revenue and Industries Minister MOHF Shah Jahan said the union territory has been put on high alert, reported PTI.

Cyclonic storm Gaja will cross Tamil Nadu coast between Cuddalore and Pamban on November 15, bringing heavy rainfall coupled with gale wind, the Met office said Monday as the Tamil Nadu government put its machinery on alert and kept on standby 30,500 rescue personnel.

