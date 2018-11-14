Puducherry Chief Minister Reviews Preparedness For Cyclone Gaja

Cyclone Gaja is expected to cross the Tamil Nadu coast between Cuddalore and Pamban tomorrow.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today held a review meeting with officials of various departments at Thirunallar in Karaikal district of Tamil Nadu and took stock of the preparedness as cyclone Gaja is likely to hit the coastal district tomorrow.

Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan, Karaikal District Collector R Kesavan, Senior SP Rahul Alwal and heads of Public Works Department, health, electricity, fisheries, fire and rescue services departments attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister directed the district authorities to keep stock of relief materials.

Urging officials to ensure supply of protected drinking water to all areas, Mr Narayanasamy said if needed he would camp in Karaikal to coordinate the activities.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have arrived in Nagapattinam to provide emergency assistance.

Meanwhile, Nagapattinam district collector C Sureshkumar told reporters that the district administration has made all necessary arrangements to meet any eventuality.

Twenty-two cyclone shelters have been kept in readiness to accommodate people, he said, adding that a 24-hour control room was functioning at the collectorate.

Schools and colleges have been declared holiday in the district on tomorrow.

Cyclone Gaja is expected to cross the neighbouring Tamil Nadu coast between Cuddalore and Pamban tomorrow as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department.