Pondicherry University Invites Applications For Post Of Vice Chancellor, Salary Rs 2.10 Lakh

Ministry of Education has released a notification inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of vice chancellor of Pondicherry University. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the university to apply for the post. The last date to submit the applications is December 31, 2023.

The post is open to candidates having a distinguished academic background with a minimum of 10 years of experience as professor in a university. Besides this, professionals who have 10 years of experience in a reputed research and/or academic administrative organisation with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership can also apply. The person applying for the post must not be more than 65 years of age as on the closing date of receipt of application.

The role is entitled for a salary of Rs 2,10,000 per month with special allowance of Rs 11,250 and other usual allowance.

The applications should be mailed with the subject line "Applications for the post of Vice Chancellor, Pondicherry University" to akumar.doe@nic.in.

Pondicherry University is a central university established under an act of Parliament in October 1985.

The university offers various masters and doctorate programmes in Management Studies, Commerce, Tourism, Mathematics, Physics, Applied Psychology, Biotechnology, Foreign Language, History, Law, Chemistry, Banking Technology, Economics, among others.

The university's website states that it has been set up with an aim to become an institution of global eminence and adapt to ever-changing needs of the society and industries.

"It has been set up with an aim to serve as an enabler of societal transformation through state-of-art higher education and research that match global benchmarks by providing access, resources and opportunities," the website adds.