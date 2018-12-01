AIIMS MBBS 2019: How To Do PAAR Basic Registration @ Aiimsexams.org

The AIIMS MBBS PAAR or Prospective Applicants Advanced Registration, the basic registration for admission to medical and nursing courses in the prestigious medical college has started. The PAAR system of AIIMS MBBS is designed to allow a candidate to make a single unique basic registration that then can be used for taking any of the entrance examination for undergraduate courses conducted by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for year 2019 onwards. Once a candidate has created a basic registration within a specified date and it has been accepted within the specified date then the same can be used for taking any of the entrance examination such that a candidate need not go through the whole process again and again for different examinations.

AIIMS MBBS 2019 Online Application: Step by step procedure of basic registration

Follow these steps for AIIMS MBBS and nursing admission registration:

Step 1: Visit www.aiimsexams.org and click on "Academic Courses" tab

Step 2: Click on Basic Registration for Undergraduate Courses as shown by purple box and yellow arrow.

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: After generating Registration ID and password, use them to login from Applicant Login Zone to complete next process - uploading sigital images of photograph, signature and thumb impression.

Prepare the digital images as describe in instruction to prepare digital images link to avoid rejection of basic registration form. Upload the digital images and click the submit button. The digital images uploaded by you will be scrutinized for the quality and adherence to instructions. It may upto 7-10 days for this process depending upon the number of applicants. You are advised to regularly check the status in MyPage after login.

Step 5: Print the registration form

For AIIMS-MBBS 2019 and B.Sc (H) Nursing/ B.Sc Nursing (Post- Basic)/ B.Sc (Paramedical Courses)-2019, interested candidates must complete the basic registration by January 3, 2019.

The application of candidates who have completed basic registration by the stipulated time will be scrutinized for quality of images (photograph, signature, thumb impression) uploaded by them.

Application of candidates who have uploaded images (photograph, signature, thumb impression) as prescribed in instructions will be accepted for generation of code and payment of fees for AIIMS-MBBS 2019 and B.Sc(H) Nursing/B.Sc Nursing (Post- Basic)/B.Sc(Paramedical Courses)-2019 entrance examination.

AIIMS, New Delhi invited online applications (basic followed by final registration) for entrance examinations leading to admission in MBBS-2019 Course of AIIMS, New Delhi and Fourteen other AIIMSs (Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana).

