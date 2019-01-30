AIIMS M.Sc.Course Registration Begins Next Week

AIIMS M.Sc.Course, M. Biotechnology, M.Sc. Nursing Admission: Know How To Apply

For admission to M.Sc. Nursing, M.Sc. Courses and M. Biotechnology courses, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will begin online registration February 7 onwards. As per the new norm of AIIMS, to reduce the cases of incomplete application submission, the registration will be done in phases-basic registration and final registration. The basic registration window will be open till February 21 and the status of candidates will be notified on February 26. Candidates will be allowed to rectify the mistakes till March 6 and on March 11 the final status of the applicants will be released.

Final registration for the M.Sc. admission will begin on March 29. Candidates who have successfully completed the basic registration will receive the code for final registration.

AIIMS will upload the prospectus for M.Sc. programmes on March 12.

M.Sc. Nursing admission exam will be held on June 1 and for M.Sc. courses and M.Biotechnology the exams will be held on June 29. Admit cards for the exams will be released on May 16.

In another development, AIIMS MBBS registration process is still underway. The institute has opened the application correction window for the third and final time for reuploading of correct images in place of rejected images. "There shall be no such further opportunity in future. Hence, all applicants those have still deficiencies in their images are requested to use this facility," it said. The option is open till February 3. Final status of the applicants will be announced on February 5.

