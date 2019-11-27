Registration For AIIMS PhD Entrance Exam Begins Today

AIIMS PhD January 2020 session: Entrance exam registration till December 16

Online registration for the entrance exam for AIIMS PhD selection begins today, as per the notice released by the institute on its website. The exam will be held on January 4. Applications for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) PhD exam can be filled and submitted on or before December 16. The application submission portal would close on the last date at 5 pm.

AIIMS PhD entrance exam will be held in a single shift from 10 am to 11.30 am.

The exam for selection to PhD programme in the previous session was held in May this year.

As of now, AIIMS has not updated the registration page.

As per previous notification, the AIIMS PhD exam will be objective type and the medium of the question paper will be English.

The question paper would have two levels of questions, differing in difficulty level. The total number of questions would be 70.

