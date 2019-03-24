AIIMS MBBS 2019: Generation Of Code, Final Registration Facilities To Close Soon; Details Here

The unique code is required for completing AIIMS MBBS Final Registration process.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), New Delhi, in the interest of candidates had earlier decided to give a final opportunity for applicants who have completed their Basic Registration but have not generated unique code and completed Final Registration within the stipulated time despite opportunities given before. The facility for Generation of Code and Final Registration of AIIMS MBBS entrance was re-opened from March 19, 2019 and will remain open till March 25, 2019 (up to 05:00 PM).

The unique code is required for completing AIIMS MBBS Final Registration process.

"Applicants and their Parents and Guardians may please note that no further extension will be available since various pre-examination activities have to be completed after cessation of the Registration Process," AIIMS said in a statement earlier.

The other dates of AIIMS MBBS entrance examination process as announced earlier will remain unchanged, according to the statement from the medical institute.

"Please note that only those candidates whose Basic Registration (including uploading of correct images) is accepted, shall be able to complete further stages of Online Registration i.e. Generation of Code (for Final Registration) & Final Registration (for Payment of fees and choosing city)," the statement said.

Candidates may visit www.aiimsexams.org for generating their codes and completing Final Registration process.

