AIIMS MBBS 2019: Two Stage Registration Process To Begin Soon, Check Details Here

AIIMB MBBS 2019: Two Stage Registration Process To Begin Soon @ Aiimsexams.org

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has proposed to Initiate Online Registration of applicants well in advance this year for AIIMS MBBS entrance examination. As it has been found from the past experiences, a majority of application form rejections are due to improper filling of details other than educational qualifications. After taking this issue into consideration, AIIMS MBBS registrations will be a two-stage process comprising of Basic Registration and Final Registration.The AIIMS MBBS entrance examination is expected to be held on May next year.

According to a statement from the medical institute regarding AIIMS MBBS entrance exam, the expected date for starting of Basic Registration is second week of November 2018 and final registration is first week of February-2019.

AIIMS MBBS 2019: Basic Registration Or First Stage

In the first stage applicants desirous of appearing in the AIIMS-MBBS entrance examination in future will be able to initially register by filling basic details and uploading images almost six month in advance (Basic Registration).

These particulars and images will be screened, there would be adequate time to correct errors and deficiencies.

"The candidates will be informed whether their registration is accepted, and their details will be stored with an unique identification number, Thus, candidates will not be subjected to the pressures of last minute rush and the fear of rejection of applications without any time left to make amends," said the statement.

Basic Registration process is free of any charges and thus no payment will be collected at this stage.

Since applicants may not have completed their eligibility of examinations etc, certain details may not be collected at the time of Basic Registration.

At a specified time prior to the entrance examination for the year (AIIMS-MBBS-2019) the Basic Registration process will be closed and no further applications for that particulars year will be allowed.

The applicants who have completed Basic Registration and this has been accepted can thus decide to either appear for the examination of this year or subsequently.

AIIMS MBBS 2019: Final Registration Or Second Stage

In case any applicant does not wish to appear this year, the candidates need not proceed to fill Final Registration but their Basic Registration details will be stored and will be valid for the subsequent year, In case the applicant desires to take the examination as announced, they can proceed for Final Registration.

The candidates must note that rejected Basic Registration applicants are not eligible to proceed for Final Registration.

In Final Registration applicants can fill remaining details such as qualification details, choose the available city for examination and make the necessary payments.

These applicants will be eligible to be issued Admit Cards for that examination subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the respective Prospectus.

After completion of Final Registration and uploading of Admit Cards, the Basic Registration process will then resume and continue for subsequent year.

Those who have already completed Basic Registration once need not fill these details again whether they appear for AIIMS-MBBS Entrance Examination-2019 or not.

However, every time the dates for Final Registration for subsequent Entrance Examinations are made, the Final Registration will have to be completed.

Thus, while Basic Registration is enduring, Final Registration is examination year specific.

Thus, all prospective candidates will have the facility of ensuring their basic registration details are completed and accepted in all respects, well in advance.

It would also ensure that only those applications that are complete in all respects and accepted at the Basic Registration stage are permitted to make the Final Registration including payment. Basic Registration details need not be filled, and images need not be uploaded repeatedly.

The Prospectus with Examination city will be uploaded before start of Final Registration.

This prospective Applicants Advanced Registration (PAAR) facility is being initiated for AIIMS MBBS entrance examination 2019 onwards and will be continued in future also.

More examination details will be available on aiimsexams.org.

Again, it must keep in mind that only those candidates who will fill the Basic Registration form and correct their errors and deficiencies within stipulated time as well as found their Basic Registration in order, will only be eligible to fill Final Registration for AIMS MBBS 2019 Entrance Examination.

Click here for more Education News