AIIMS MBBS 2019 Entrance Exam Schedule Released

AIIMS MBBS 2019 Entrance Exam Update; Check Schedule At Aiimsexams.org

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the exam schedule for MBBS 2019 admission. AIIMS will conduct the exam on 25 and 26 May 2019. This year, the exam was held on May 27, 2018. Likewise, for PG admission, the exam will be held on May 5, 2019. M.Sc. aspirants shall have to appear for the exam on June 29, 2019. For admission to M. Biotechnology, the entrance exam will be held on June 29 and results will be declared on July 5, 2019.

The annual exam calendar released by AIIMS carries the tentative exam and result dates for the important entrance exams conducted by the institute.

AIIMS 2018

For the academic session 2018-2019, AIIMS conducted MBBS exam in May, the results of which were declared in June. 7617 candidates qualified the AIIMS MBBS 2018 exam. A total of 807 seats was supposed to be filled in 9 AIIMS across the country. There are 107 seats at AIIMS Delhi, 100 each at the AIIMS campuses in Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, and 50 each at AIIMS in Nagpur and Guntur. The percentile cut off for unreserved category was 98.8334496 this year. It was 97 and 93.65 for OBC and SC/ ST category candidates. Four students have scored 100 percentile in this year's exam.

