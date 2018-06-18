AIIMS MBBS Exam Result 2018 Expected Today: Live Updates AIIMS Result 2018 for MBBS Entrance exam conducted in May is likely to be released today.

AIIMS MBBS Exam result 2018 is expected today at aiimsexams.org New Delhi: AIIMS Result 2018: AIIMS is expected to announce



Students who are awaiting their AIIMS MBBS Exam 2018 result can follow live updates below.

AIIMS Result 2018: MBBS Entrance Exam Result Today; Live Updates



June 18, 2018, 11:10 am: The score will be released as percentile scores and the percentile score will be calculated up to 7 decimal places in order to avoid bunching effect and therefore avoid ties.



June 18, 2018, 10:50 am: Last year,



June 18, 2018, 10:15 am: As per speculations close to 4 lakh students would have appeared for the entrance exam as against the 700 seats available at the 9 AIIMS campuses.



June 18, 2018, 9:45 am: The result will be released on the official website. Apart from the ranks, the percentile scores will also be released.



June 18, 2018, 9:15 am: AIIMS MBBS exam 2018 result is expected today. However, there has been no confirmation about result declaration time yet.



